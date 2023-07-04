Azhagarkoil temple gets modern kitchen

July 04, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department P.K. Sekar Babu and Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy on Tuesday inaugurated the renovated temple kitchen of Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Azhagarkoil near Madurai, for making prasadam for devotees.

The kitchen was renovated at a cost of ₹70 lakh. A children’s park was also inaugurated at Azhagarkoil. Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Babu said various steps were being taken towards development of temples. Steps would be taken to offer annadhanam throughout the day at the temple in Azhagarkoil.

Steps are also being taken to develop Tiruchendur temple at a cost of ₹200 crore. A feasibility test for a rope car at Kasi Viswanathar temple in Tirupparankundram will be conducted.

The State government had conducted consecration ceremonies in 812 temples in the past two years. Consecration will be conducted in Azhagarkoil soon. Veera Vasantha Rayar mandapam on Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple premises was being renovated. The work would be completed in two years. After obtaining permission from Forest Department, the hill road would be laid in Azhagarkoil, he said.

On Chidambaram temple issue, he said devotees respect diksithars who need to reciprocate it. The HR and CE Department intervened as there was a violation, he said. Protection was ensured to temples, temple properties, devotees, priests and temple staff, he said.

HR and CE Commissioner K.V. Muralidharan and Collector M.S. Sangeetha were present.