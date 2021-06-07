Alagappa University VC term ends

07 June 2021 18:34 IST

KARAIKUDI

Prof. N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has completed his tenure of office on June 4. A convenor’s committee has been formed with D. Karthikeyan, Principal-Secretary, Department of Higher Education, and two Syndicate members of Alagappa University namely Dr. R. Swaminathan, Principal, Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, Sivaganga district and Dr. T.R. Gurumoorthy, senior professor and Head, Department of Commerce, Alagappa University.

The committee would be functioning till a new VC assumed office, a press release said here on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising