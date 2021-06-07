Madurai

Alagappa University VC term ends

KARAIKUDI

Prof. N. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, Karaikudi, has completed his tenure of office on June 4. A convenor’s committee has been formed with D. Karthikeyan, Principal-Secretary, Department of Higher Education, and two Syndicate members of Alagappa University namely Dr. R. Swaminathan, Principal, Vidhyaa Giri College of Arts and Science, Puduvayal, Sivaganga district and Dr. T.R. Gurumoorthy, senior professor and Head, Department of Commerce, Alagappa University.

The committee would be functioning till a new VC assumed office, a press release said here on Monday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 7, 2021 10:37:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/alagappa-university-vc-term-ends/article34753481.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY