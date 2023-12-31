ADVERTISEMENT

Al Ameen School organises book discussion

December 31, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

As part of the New Year celebrations, Al Ameen Higher Secondary School along with New Century Book House organised a discussion on a book penned by former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V. Iraianbu here on Sunday. 

The book named ‘Enna Pesuvathu, Eppadi Pesuvathu,’ (What to talk, How to talk) is a compilation of essays written by the author covering various topics on students, education and many others. The book that was released about a month ago in Madurai was selected for discussion as it would widen the students’ interest and enrich their knowledge.  

S. Sheik Nabi, Headmaster, Al-Ameen Higher Secondary School who moderated the event, said, “As an initiative to introduce students to various books other than their syllabus, we thought of using this occasion to give the students an introduction into the world of books.” 

