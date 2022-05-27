AKRUTI promotes youth entrepreneurship in and around Kudankulam

A worker giving final touches to the foldable solar drier at AKRUTI, Boisar, near Tarapur Atomic Power Station. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), which is equipping the unemployed youth of 16 village panchayats under the Tarapur Atomic Power Station (TAPS) colony with techno entrepreneurial skills through its Advanced Knowledge and Rural Technology Implementation (AKRUTI) programme, is all set to launch similar initiatives in villages surrounding the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP).

As Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), the country’s premier multidisciplinary research and development centre under the Department of Atomic Energy, does, besides identifying newer nuclear power generation techniques, the centre is devising new, user-friendly and cost-effective technologies in the fields of nuclear science, radioisotopes, industry, health and agriculture etc. These technologies are being transmitted to the younger generation and the unemployed youth to make them entrepreneurs through AKRUTI, a societal initiative.

The non-power application and spin-off technologies of BARC, which can be used for societal and industrial benefits, are being taken to the younger generation who want to get involved in the fields of medical, food preservation, waste management and other rural and industrial applications.

After AKRUTI took roots in Boisar near TAPS 10 months ago to train the unemployed youth with the thirst for becoming entrepreneurs, it has so far produced 10-plus entrepreneurs through its meticulously designed training modules with the duration of a day’s training to a month-long skilling.

Foldable drier: Boon to fisherfolks

One of AKRUTI’s interesting technology transfers is the cost-effective foldable drier, which can be used for drying fruits, vegetables and fish. The rectangular or triangle-shaped drier having steel mesh trays is covered with rare conducting poly sheets to amplify the atmospheric heat to 200%. “If the temperature outside is 30 degree Celsius, the heat inside the drier would be 60 degree Celsius, which dries the fruits and vegetables easily to ensure longer shelf-life,” says Ranjit Singh, coordinator, AKRUTI, Boisor.

These foldable solar driers can also be used for drying fish in clean and hygienic environment as it has hanging and tightly tied steel wires. Since the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project is surrounded by 13 coastal hamlets, this type of drier will be of a boon to the fishermen, especially to the fisher women who can use it to hygienically dry the unsold fish within a short span to make more revenue.

Production of de-bittered bitter gourd juice with anti-diabetic activity, extension of the shelf-life of litchi, instant fish soup powder, post-harvest technology for development of intermediate moisture shrimp, micro-fine neem biopesticide, tissue culture in a range of plants including banana, vibro thermal disinfector, mass multiplication medium of biofungicide etc. are some of the most sought-after technologies by the trainees of AKRUTI.

CSR activities of TAPS

The CSR activities of TAPS, which has created Rs. 32 crore-worth permanent infrastructure in 16 village panchayats since 2017 in the form of roads, primary health centres, school and angavadi buildings, drinking water etc, also include the training of the skilled but unemployed youth aspiring to enter the field of nuclear power generation.

“Instead of giving them fish, we’ve trained them in such a way to catch the fishes. Of the 100 youth trained by us, 40 youth, all from poor family background, have successfully cleared the rigorous selection process of NPCIL – written test, technical screening and personal interview – to join hands with the prestigious power generators. Now, they, once who were jobless, have become breadwinners of their families, thanks to the training we imparted,” says Kedar Madhukar Bhave, chairman, CSR, TAPS.

When the rural poor living in the villages around TAPS encountered unprecedented hardship due to COVID-19-induced lock down, the TAPS trained and funded the women from these villages to make masks which were sold to the buyers besides providing them with food and medicines for the COVID-19 postiive patients.

Site Director, TAPS, Vineet Kumar Sharma, who is also the chairman of AKRUTI, Boisar, says the fruits of the BARC should reach the common man, especially the poor aspiring young entrepreneurs either through the training modules or the CSR activities of NPCIL. “We are determined to transform the villages surrounding our nuclear reactors model villages by ensuring better basic amenities and transforming the youth into job providers instead of being mere job-seekers. It’s a long journey, which will go a long way in building this nation through NPCIL,” says Mr. Vineet Kumar Sharma, the scientist who is rumoured to be made Director (Operations) of NPCIL.