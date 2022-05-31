AIYF demands employment for all youth

AIYF members stage a demonstration in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

May 31, 2022 17:24 IST

Seeking employment to all skilled and unskilled youth, All India Youth Federation members staged a demonstration in front of railway junction here on Tuesday.

The protestors said 90% of the posts in Central Government offices in Tamil Nadu should be given to local unemployed youth, while all posts in the offices of Tamil Nadu government must be filled up with Tamil youth. All existing vacancies in the State and the Central government offices should be filled up.

The retirement age of 60 should be reduced to 58 again as it would ensure employment to youth. The State and the Union Governments should enact laws ensuring reservation in the private sector too.

The skilled but unemployed youth should be given interest-free loans to start small, marginal and medium enterprises. They should be given assistance until they got employed, the protestors said.

In Thoothukudi, the AIYF cadre staged a demonstration in front of the Telegraph Office.