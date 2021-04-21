AIYF demands probe into body swapping incident

Theni

21 April 2021 21:20 IST

The All India Youth Federation (AIYF) staged a protest on Wednesday demanding a probe into the alleged swapping of bodies of two persons by staff at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Theni.

The members of the federation called for a thorough inquiry into the shocking incident and said that appropriate action must be taken against those responsible for the negligent act. They must not go unpunished, they said.

A 71-year-old man, Ayyavoo of Batlagundu had fainted near a bus stop and he was referred to the Theni Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. However, he died at the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

The body was kept in the mortuary for the conduct of a post-mortem as it was a medico-legal case. Under these circumstances the body of one Ramu of Periyakulam was also lying in the mortuary.

The mortuary staff allegedly handed over Ayyavoo’s body to the relatives of Ramu. The body was then cremated by them. The incident came to light after the relatives of Ayyavoo came to the hospital to collect the body for cremation.