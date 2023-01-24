ADVERTISEMENT

AITUC members stage agitation against policies of Union government

January 24, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Members of AITUC staging a protest in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday highlighting various demands as part of State-wide protests.

They raised slogans against the policies of the Union government. They demanded revival of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, saying it had been severely affected with more than half the units remaining shut. As a result, several labourers had lost their jobs, they charged.

They said the Union government’s policies were targeted on dividing people on religious lines. They also charged the Centre of changing 44 labour laws into four codes and causing hardship for people bamidst owing to rise in prices of essential commodities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The protestors urged the government to regularise the services of employees who had worked for 240 days, to fix a minimum salary of ₹21,000 for all sectors, and a monthly pension of ₹6,000 for those registered in the labour welfare boards and in Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995 of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

They also sought the authorities to simplify registration process in labour welfare boards and to disburse monetary benefits without delay. The protestors were detained and released in the evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US