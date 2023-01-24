HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

AITUC members stage agitation against policies of Union government

January 24, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AITUC staging a protest in Dindigul on Tuesday.

Members of AITUC staging a protest in Dindigul on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday highlighting various demands as part of State-wide protests.

They raised slogans against the policies of the Union government. They demanded revival of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, saying it had been severely affected with more than half the units remaining shut. As a result, several labourers had lost their jobs, they charged.

They said the Union government’s policies were targeted on dividing people on religious lines. They also charged the Centre of changing 44 labour laws into four codes and causing hardship for people bamidst owing to rise in prices of essential commodities.

The protestors urged the government to regularise the services of employees who had worked for 240 days, to fix a minimum salary of ₹21,000 for all sectors, and a monthly pension of ₹6,000 for those registered in the labour welfare boards and in Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995 of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

They also sought the authorities to simplify registration process in labour welfare boards and to disburse monetary benefits without delay. The protestors were detained and released in the evening.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.