AITUC members stage agitation against policies of Union government

January 24, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Members of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged an agitation in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday highlighting various demands as part of State-wide protests.

They raised slogans against the policies of the Union government. They demanded revival of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, saying it had been severely affected with more than half the units remaining shut. As a result, several labourers had lost their jobs, they charged.

They said the Union government’s policies were targeted on dividing people on religious lines. They also charged the Centre of changing 44 labour laws into four codes and causing hardship for people bamidst owing to rise in prices of essential commodities.

The protestors urged the government to regularise the services of employees who had worked for 240 days, to fix a minimum salary of ₹21,000 for all sectors, and a monthly pension of ₹6,000 for those registered in the labour welfare boards and in Employees’ Pension Scheme-1995 of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

They also sought the authorities to simplify registration process in labour welfare boards and to disburse monetary benefits without delay. The protestors were detained and released in the evening.