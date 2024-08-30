GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AITUC calls for speedy probe in Kolkata doctor murder case

Published - August 30, 2024 07:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of AITUC staging a protest in Tirunelveli on Friday.

Members of AITUC staging a protest in Tirunelveli on Friday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Condemning the brutal sexual assault and killing of a woman doctor in West Bengal, members of All India Trade Union Congress staged a demonstration here on Friday.

 In the agitation organised in front of Tirunelveli railway junction, the protestors, led by R. Sadaiyappan, Tirunelveli district general secretary of AITUC, raised slogans demanding speedy trial and conviction of all the culprits involved in the heinous crime.

 The deceased, before being strangulated to death, had been sexually assaulted. As the West Bengal police did not investigate the case with intent, the case had been transferred to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court and the Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India D.Y. Chandrachud had been monitoring the case, said R. Rengan of AITUC.

 “Even as the doctors are saving the lives of thousands of people every day across the country, a lady doctor had been sexually assaulted and brutally murdered while on duty. Since delayed justice is justice denied, the Supreme Court of India should ensure speedy investigation and trial of the case so that the culprits get stringent punishment at the earliest,” he said.

