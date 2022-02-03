Plan to remove waste around airport

Meet discusses progress of ongoing works and expansion activities

The Airfield Environment Management Committee and Aerodrome Committee meeting that deals with curbing bird and wildlife mitigation around airfield has decided to put in place credible action plan to periodically remove the degradable and non-degradable waste getting generated around the airport.

Chairing the meeting here on Wednesday, Collector K. Senthil Raj informed that a credible solid waste management programme had been executed at Kumaragiri near Pudukottai to convert the degradable waste getting generated in the five village panchayats near the airport into manure to reduce bird-hit incidents.

“This solid waste management programme has been implemented with the Corporate Social Responsibility fund of ₹ 90 lakh provided by the Airports Authority of India,” he said. A survey conducted around the airport has revealed that dumping of chicken waste on an open area on the approach path of runway 28 in Sivathaiapuram, was still going on. He instructed the authorities to issue a circular to all panchayats insisting on use of animal waste management plant at Koottaampuli for proper disposal.

“Since we’ve implemented a solid waste management programme, the degradable waste should be converted into manure at Kumaragiri ,” he said.

The meeting, addressed by N. Subramanian, Airport Director, Thoothukudi Airport, discussed the progress made in the ongoing runway extension with the dimension of 3,115 metre length X 45 metre width, construction of new apron, new domestic terminal building, approach lighting system and isolation bay, Vallanadu hillock lighting, removal of obstacles around the airport considering the present and future expansion activities.

District Forest Officer Abhishek Tomar suggested that the grass grown around the airport should not be more than 15 cm height to avoid the creation of prey base for the kites, eagles and vultures. “A couple of dedicated personnel may be deployed to study the pattern of bird movement in and around the airport so that an appropriate action plan can be designed and put in place accordingly,” he said.

The airport authorities made it clear that any construction activity taken up within 20 km from the Thoothukudi Airport should get ‘no objection certificate’ from Airports Authority of India (AAI). The meeting discussed the action plan to be put in place to avert flooding in and around the airport to make it an all-weather aerodrome.

Mr. Subramanian said work on the installation of warning lights atop the Vallanaadu hillock would be completed by March-end to facilitate night landing operations from the side of runway 10. He said that Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range installation and optimization and air calibration have been completed. On receipt of safety documents approval from DGCA the facility shall be put to operation, he informed. The meeting also reviewed the security arrangements in and around the airport.

Additional Superintendent of Police Gopi, Deputy General Manager (Air Traffic Management), Thoothukudi Airport R. Subravelu, representatives from Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, revenue and food safety officials participated in the meeting.