All airport staff vaccinated

Airports Authority of India employees deployed in the aerodrome here, security personnel and contract workers working in the ongoing airport development works were vaccinated on Tuesday.

“In all, 180 persons were vaccinated in a special camp inaugurated by MP M.K. Kanimozhi and it has become the first airport in the country to vaccinate all the staff,” Collector K. Senthil Raj said.

Airport Director N. Subramanian and Airport Manager Jayaraman and Ottapidaaram MLA Shanmugaiah were present.

Ms. Kanimozhi chaired a meeting in the airport to review the progress of ongoing development works, particularly the airstrip extension work. The meeting discussed a range of future plans including expediting the landing strip extension work, operation of flights in the night as night landing facilities have been established, handling of cargo flights, increasing services to various domestic destinations etc.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree, District Forest Officer Abishek Tomar, District Revenue Officer Kannapiraan, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Saravanan, Assistant Collector (Training) Srutanjay Narayanan, Deputy General Manager of Thoothukudi Airport Sundaravelu, General Manager (Civil) Radhakrishnan participated in the review meeting.

Later, she inaugurated the solid waste management project, implemented by the Thoothukudi Airport under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme on an outlay of ₹85 lakh at Koottaampuli under Kumaragiri village panchayat. This facility will convert into manure 6 tonnes of degradable waste getting generated everyday in Kumaragiri, Mudivanthaanenthal, Kattaalankulam and Servaikaaranmadam village panchayats.