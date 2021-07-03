Airport expansion work under way

Once it is completed in Thoothukudi, five A-321 aircraft can be accommodated simultaneously

Collector K. Senthil Raj chaired a meeting at the airport here on Thursday to review the progress of ongoing runway expansion and other development work being carried out as the aerodrome is being equipped to make it all-weather airport and capable of handling wide-bodied aircraft.

The 28-year-old Thoothukudi airport, which has graduated into an all-weather day and night landing facility, commenced the work on runway widening and extension which is very much needed for handling wide-bodied aircraft to cater to the needs of ever-growing passenger traffic in this sector. Widening and extension of the runway with Blast Pad, RESA (Runway End Safety Area), Taxiway, Apron, GSE (Ground Support Equipment) area, Isolation Bay, new air traffic control tower, new terminal building with the area of 13,530 square meter and miscellaneous works commenced in July last, all at a cost of ₹381 crore.

Subsequently, excavation for widening of existing runway from 30 meter to 45 meter by constructing 7.50 m wide pavement on either side of runway edge to handle Code-4C type aircrafts like Airbus 321 carrying 220 passengers with the wingspan of 34 meter and length of 45 meter commenced. Presently, the fifth busiest airport of Tamil Nadu handles only ATR 72, Q 400 and Dornier AN32 type of aircraft. Once the expansion work is completed, five A-321 aircraft can be accommodated simultaneously.

The length of the runway is extended from existing 1,351 meters to 3,600 meters for which lands on the western and eastern side of the airport – i.e. up to Mudivaithaanenthal in the west and the Thaeri Road near Pudukottai in the east - are being acquired. Marker stones with blue paint have been installed on the eastern and western side of the airport to mark the boundary.

For the expansion of the runway, 600.97 acres of land free from encumbrances was acquired by the State Government and handed over to Airports Authority of India on December 31, 2018. Subsequently, runway extension work with blast pad, runway strip and RESA, GSE area, taxiway, apron, isolation bay and miscellaneous works for ₹ 96.77 crore was awarded to a Mumbai-based company on August 22, 2019.

Subsequently concept and execution level safety case assessment and reporting approval for widening of runway was obtained from Director General of Civil Aviation, the regularity authority. All construction works have been resumed after getting permission from the district administration.

Extent of the new apron will be 191 m X 89 m for parking 5 aircraft. (A-321 type aircraft). Similarly, new isolation bay will be 91 m X 76 m with 3.5 m wide shoulder suitable for handling code- C type aircraft (Boeing 737), for which link taxi provision also made for the length of 244.5 m X 23 m with 3.5 m shoulder on either side to operate code-C type aircraft.

Apart from this, over 100 more acres acquired for the airport is likely to be handed over to the Indian Air Force and Indian Coast Guard for their operations.

The Collector visited the 97 more acres of land to be acquired for the airport expansion after inspecting the runway expansion work. He assured the airport authorities that all possible help from the district administration would be extended without delay.

Director of Thoothukudi Airport Subramanian, Assistant Collector (Training) Srutanjay Narayanan and other officials participated.