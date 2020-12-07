Airport gets mobile command post vehicle

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan (second from right) along with Airports Authority of India officials inside the newly-launched mobile command post vehicle at Madurai airport on Monday.

Madurai

07 December 2020 20:05 IST

Madurai airport has received a mobile command post vehicle that will provide a safe shelter with advanced communication equipment to handle emergency situations at a place closer to a flight accident spot.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan formally dedicated the vehicle, built at a cost of ₹43 lakh, here on Monday. “Presently the command centre can function only at the office at the airport building where communication equipment are available. But, with the mobile command post vehicle, the officials can move closer to an accident spot or during other emergency situations like hijack,” Mr. Senthil Valavan said.

Advertising

Advertising

The vehicle will help in getting a clear ground situation and in expeditious relief work. It has a global positioning system and portable shelter tent. “Among the communication devices, it has a transreceiver VHF FM (base station) and VHF AM transreceiver system,” he added.

Besides, it has a public address system with microphones and loudspeakers and hand-held PA system. The vehicle has a smart board with projector and LED display monitor for the officials to communicate. Digital cameras and night-vision binoculars would also available at the vehicle. “The generators and uninterrupted power supply system along with telescopic light mast will help us to work even at night,” Mr. Senthil Valavan said.