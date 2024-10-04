Airliners commit to operate additional flights from Madurai Airport

Nine airliners, both domestic and international operators, evinced keen interest to operate their services from Madurai Airport to different destinations within the country and outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a meeting organised by Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry with airliners in the backdrop of recent commencement of 24x7 operation of Madurai Airport, here on Friday, Madurai MP, Su. Venkatesan, said that after announcement of 24x7 operation, other long-felt demands of declaring Madurai Airport as an international terminal would come very soon.

He said that these developments would take care of the issues like Bilateral Aviation Safety Agreement for Madurai to operate flights to other countries and runway extension would fall in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Madurai having 500 start-ups in the last three years and AIIMS and development of Madurai Airport and Madurai Railway station would help spur growth of Madurai city and its fruits would reach all its people.

Madurai Airport Director, P. Muthu Kumar, said that the round-the-clock operation would help the airliners make use of the flight parking facility at Madurai Airport. This will facilitate late night arrival at Madurai and early morning departure from Madurai.

Chamber President, N. Jegatheesan, pointed out that Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation was not ready to hand over the Madurai Inner Ring Road to National Highways Authority of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was hindering the process of NHAI to build an underpass so that runway of Madurai Airport extension can be taken up,” he said.

Lack of adequate international air connectivity was forcing traders from southern districts to divert their perishable goods to other airports like Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin.

Jaisinh Vaerkar, of Confederation of Indian Industry, Madurai, Chapter, complained about exorbitant air fare from Madurai to Chennai and Bengaluru. He attributed it to the airliners operating smaller aircrafts and to lesser frequency of services.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Sales Manager of Air India, Priyadarshan Lakshmanan, promised that very soon it would operate three to four narrow-body aircraft from Madurai with right timings for global connectivity for the passengers.

Sujith Menon of Air Asia said that higher Value-Added Tax imposed by Tamil Nadu on aviation fuel was forcing airliners to increase the fare.

Mustafa from Travel Club, officials from various airliners, spoke at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.