ADVERTISEMENT

AIRF centenary year to be celebrated all over India

April 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Centenary year of All India Railway Men Federation (AIRF), which began on April 24, 2023, will be celebrated throughout the country till April 2024.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said it would be celerbated at branch and division levels. The centenary celebration was virtually inaugurated by Stephen Cotton, general secretary, International Transport Worker’s Federation, London, in which AIRF president N. Kanniah and SRMU general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra took part.

Mr. Rafi said after the first railway service was started in India in 1853, several companies started train services. While the English people were holding important official positions, those from other European countries were employed to assist them. Anglo-Indians were utilised as engine drivers, guards and for other activities. Indians were employed only at the lowest level as khalasis and gangmen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Several agitations held in 1897, 1899, 1905, 1906 and 1918 demanding equal work and equal pay, weekly rest and leave were crushed by the government.

On February 18, 1905, by Act 4 of 1905, Railway Board was formed. In order to organise workers, the necessity of an unified federation was felt and evolution of International Labour Organisation encouraged formation of the AIRF, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US