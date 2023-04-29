AIRF centenary year to be celebrated all over India

April 29, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Centenary year of All India Railway Men Federation (AIRF), which began on April 24, 2023, will be celebrated throughout the country till April 2024.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) divisional secretary J.M. Rafi said it would be celerbated at branch and division levels. The centenary celebration was virtually inaugurated by Stephen Cotton, general secretary, International Transport Worker’s Federation, London, in which AIRF president N. Kanniah and SRMU general secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra took part.

Mr. Rafi said after the first railway service was started in India in 1853, several companies started train services. While the English people were holding important official positions, those from other European countries were employed to assist them. Anglo-Indians were utilised as engine drivers, guards and for other activities. Indians were employed only at the lowest level as khalasis and gangmen.

Several agitations held in 1897, 1899, 1905, 1906 and 1918 demanding equal work and equal pay, weekly rest and leave were crushed by the government.

On February 18, 1905, by Act 4 of 1905, Railway Board was formed. In order to organise workers, the necessity of an unified federation was felt and evolution of International Labour Organisation encouraged formation of the AIRF, he said.