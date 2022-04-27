Air horns in 11 buses removed

Transport Department officials removed air horns fitted in 11 mofussil buses at MGR Bus Stand at Mattuthavani here on Wednesday.

Officials said following complaints from the public, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar had directed them to check vehicles for the presence of air horns. Motor Vehicle Inspectors Saktivel, Selvi and Jasmine Mercy Kamala sensitised the drivers to the ill-effects of high-decibel air horns, and removed them from 11 mofussil buses in less than two hours.

The officials also intercepted some share autorickshaws which carried more than the stipulated number of passengers and warned the drivers.