Aippasi festival to be held as usual in Swami Nellaiyappar Temple

Tirunelveli

30 October 2020 18:28 IST

The administration of Swami Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal Temple here has decided to conduct the ‘Aippasi festival’ as usual following protest by devotees with the backing of various Hindu outfits here on Friday.

However, the procession will be conducted inside the temple. Usually, it is conducted along all the four Car Streets.

Advertising

Advertising

After the administration of Swami Nellaiyappar – Gandhimathi Ambal Temple here decided to put on hold the ‘Aippasi festival’ including the celestial wedding in view of the pandemic situation as it would attract huge crowd, devotees backed by Hindu Munnani and other Hindu outfits announced that they would stage a dharna near the flag-mast on the temple premises and chant continuously ‘Ohm Namasivaaya’ on Friday till permission was granted.

Since, the protesting devotees, through social media, made an appeal to all political parties to support their agitation like the support extended by the political parties to Christians after 86 cemeteries were vandalised by miscreants, MDMK’s Tirunelveli City district secretary K.M.A. Nizam and office-bearers of Naam Thamizhar Katchi and Samaththuva Makkal Katchi too joined them even as they were staging a dharna. This forced the temple authorities to hold talks with the devotees.

Led by Tahsildar of Tirunelveli, Bhagavathi Perumal, the officials including Assistant Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Shankar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, Satish Kumar, held talks with the protesting devotees, who were firm in their demand that the ‘Aippasi festival’ – right from flag hoisting to procession of Swami and Ambal around the temple – would be conducted as being done in the past.

After prolonged talks, the officials agreed to conduct all rituals as usual right from flag hoisting on Saturday (October 31). However, the procession of Swami and Ambal would be conducted inside the temple to avert mobilisation of huge crowd. Instead, Swami and Ambal would be brought to the main entrance of the shrine during the procession to enable the devotees to have a dharshan, the officials said.

Accepting it, the devotees gave up the agitation and disbursed.