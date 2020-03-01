AIIMS will come up in Madurai as per schedule, Union Minister

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will come up in Madurai as per schedule and the Centre will extend all support to government-run hospitals, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said here on Sunday.

He was speaking at a foundation-laying ceremony for a new government medical college to be constructed on 22 acres at an estimated cost of ₹325 crore. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami was present.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the AIIMS at Madurai would have state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the research facilities would be on a par with international standards. Funds had been earmarked for the project and work would be expedited by the agencies.

Lauding the State government for its pro-active measures in the health sector, he said the parameters achieved in MMR/IMR were impressive.

He appealed to Health officials to ensure that there were no deaths in MMR. “Take it as a challenge.”

Unless the cause of death was unpreventable, there should not be any casualty as it would be a shame to the health system, he added.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister said the objective was to have 75 new medical colleges in as many districts across the country when it celebrated its 75th Independence in 2022. The Prime Minister’s idea was that the governments should reach out to districts, which never received attention, and help them to join the mainstream. Thus, Tamil Nadu benefited and got approval to start new medical colleges in 11 districts, including Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, within six months.

He lauded the Chief Minister, State Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh and Ramanathapuram Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao for presentation of the detailed project report, which facilitated the Centre to expedite sanction of funds.

Paying rich tributes to A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, he said the late President’s dream to think big had become a reality in his home town. The district where he was born would see more and more transformation and the standard of living of the common man would improve. The students in the region should make use of the opportunities and, in turn, help society by becoming doctors.

Later in the evening, he is scheduled to participate in a foundation-laying ceremony for construction of new medical college in Virudhunagar district.