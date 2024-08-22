AIIMS will become functional in May 2026 in Madurai, says Annamalai

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will become functional in May 2026, said Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Annamalai here on Thursday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Madurai, he said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal wish to have AIIMS in Madurai. The PM, he said, was very keen to see Madurai develop and thus, decided to establish the hospital in this ancient city. Like in New Delhi, the AIIMS in Madurai will be on a par in all aspects. The AIIMS here would be a morale booster to many neighbouring States, he added.

However, the nonchalant attitude of the AIADMK and the DMK had led to delay in the commissioning of the AIIMS here, he charged and added that even now, the Tamil Nadu government had taken over five months to give an order to permit felling of trees in the AIIMS site, he claimed.

The BJP leaders were determined to bring the AIIMS at any cost by May 2026, he asserted and urged the people to understand the ‘game’ being played by the AIADMK and the DMK.

To capture power in 2026

The BJP leader said that the party had come a long way in Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics. “We are just a small step close to victory,” he said and wanted the cadre and functionaries to take a closer look at the 2024 Lok Sabha election, which was a proof for having achieved victory in a big way.

The NDA front in Tamil Nadu had polled 80 lakh votes, while the AIADMK had secured one crore votes. The DMK’s vote share too had shrunk by six percent from 2019 to 2024 and the Congress too had seen a dip from 12 to 10 percent. Thus, all the negatives for these political outfits had come in a favourable way to the NDA in Tamil Nadu and hard work would bring in the desired results in 2026, when the State goes in for general elections to the Legislative Assembly.

In many booths in each of the MP constituency, the party had achieved a tangible percentage and in a constituency like Madurai, the BJP candidate Raama Srinivasan had bagged the second place pushing the AIADMK to the third spot. He also appreciated the qualities of the BJP candidate here and said that others were no match to Prof. Srinivasan’s qualifications.

Admitting that it was not an easy task to dismantle the two “heavy weights” (AIADMK and DMK), he said that the people have realised that only the BJP can achieve this Herculean task of throwing out the Dravidian parties.

He wanted the cadres to work hard for the next 500 days and ensure that the NDA front emerged victorious in Tamil Nadu emerged.