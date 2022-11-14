AIIMS students take out rally to mark World Diabetes Day

November 14, 2022 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Over 50 students and faculty members of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai took out a rally at Thoppur near here in observance of World Diabetes Day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

They held placards to create an awareness of diabetes, its complications, prevention and treatment. A screening camp at the Community Hall in Thoppur was also conducted. “As many as 150 people were screened for obesity, non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. Out of which, 31 people were diagnosed with diabetes and were referred to nearby primary health centres and hospitals,” said V. Nagarajan, president, AIIMS, Madurai.

Forty-five people were diagnosed with high blood pressure. “Usually people neglect the common symptoms for diabetes such as increase in thirst and urination, being easily infected, etc. They only visit when there are complications, because of lack of awareness,” he said.

Trending

Besides creating awareness of diabetes, the campaign encourages students pursuing medicine to become involved in more such community activities, Dr. Nagarajan added.

Chief executive officer and executive director M. Hanumantha Rao was present.