AIIMS students stage demo, demand basic amenities

April 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Demanding basic amenities inside the medical college, students of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) urged the authorities to provide them immediately here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for construction of the AIIMS in Thoppur, Madurai, in January 2019. Since then, the work had not commenced. However, the AIIMS administration had invited applications from students aspiring to pursue medicine.

As a temporary measure, the State government had given the entire fifth floor of the new building in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Ramanathapuram, for exclusive use of the AIIMS students and for the three years, the classes are under way. It is said that in each batch, there are about 50 students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students’ representatives told media persons that there were difficulties for them in doing practical assignments due to poor infrastructural facilities. Since it is a temporary building, there cannot be a permanent arrangement, the authorities had told the students, they added.

Further, in January, the AIIMS through advertisements, had invited applications from landowners to give space for AIIMS students in Madurai, preferably, near the upcoming Thoppur site. However, there appears to be poor response, the students claimed and added that they were clueless about the shifting to Madurai premises.

A senior official in the AIIMS told The Hindu in Madurai that they are taking steps for smooth transition. Due to the elections to the Lok Sabha, things had to be suspended temporarily. In about a month, the progress would be made known to the students. Asked about the non-availability of proper facilities for doing their practical, they said that arrangements have been made with the Government Medical College Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.