‘AIIMS project completion is targeted in October 2026’

Madurai

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday told the Lok Sabha that the target date for the completion of AIIMS project in Madurai was October 2026. The process of appointment of Project Management Consultant was in progress, he said.

Replying to a starred question by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, the Union Health Minister said in the absence of own campus of AIIMS in Madurai, the Centre was in discussion with the Tamil Nadu government to identify a temporary campus with adequate facilities, including laboratory facilities and hostel accommodation for students, to start MBBS classes.

With regard to the funds allocated and released, he said for operational expenditure, ₹ 5 crore had been released to AIIMS Madurai during the financial year 2021-22, out of which the reported expenditure was ₹ 24.25 lakh.

Funds for setting up AIIMS were provided separately and released to the Executing Agency out of the allocation under the Capital Head of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) budget.

AIIMS Madurai project was being funded through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The initial preparatory work by the JICA, including survey and fact-finding missions, and multiple rounds of consultation with officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took time and the loan agreement with the JICA could be signed only on March 26, 2021, he said.

He added that the Executing Agency for pre-investment work had been appointed and the pre-investment activities were completed substantially.

Mr. Maran had sought the details of the present status and the timeline for the completion of AIIMS in Madurai, the funds allocated and spent. He also asked whether alternative locations were selected for operationalising AIIMS, Madurai, on a temporary or interim basis and for the reason for delay in completion of AIIMS project.