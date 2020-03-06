AIIMS Madurai will be opened by Sept. 2022, says MoS

The loan agreement between the Union government and the Government of Japan for the construction of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai will be signed in September. The hospital will be inaugurated in September 2022, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said here on Thursday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Choubey said the government was also planning to commission the medical college by 2021.

Mr. Choubey said three government hospitals in Tamil Nadu were upgraded to multi-speciality hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). Also, the Centre had granted permission for establishing 11 new medical colleges in the State, the MoS added.

Increase in seats

He said that under the BJP government at the Centre, the number of medical seats in the country had increased by 28,000, and that it currently stood at 80,000. The government aimed to increase it to 1,00,000 by 2022-2023, Mr. Choubey said.

The Minister of State was in Madurai to inaugurate the Ramayan Express. He also addressed BJP cadre on various issues.

BJP State secretary R. Srinivasan and other functionaries of the party were present on the occasion.