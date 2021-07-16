AIIMS Madurai building to be completed by 2026: MP

1st meeting of institute body held on Friday

The building for AIIMS Madurai is likely to be completed by 2026 and efforts are under way to admit at least 50 students for the medical course from the academic year 2021-22 in a temporary place, said Virudhunagar MP, B. Manickam Tagore.

After attending the 1st meeting of the institute body of AIIMS Madurai, the MP said that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was keen to start admission of students in AIIMS in the current academic year.

“Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, who took part in the virtual meet, said that State Government was weighing the options of admitting students either in Government Medical Colleges in Theni or Sivaganga,” Mr. Tagore said.

The meeting was chaired by the president of AIIMS, Dr. V. M. Katoch. “ We were told that 220 acres of land in Madurai has been handed over by the State Goverrnment to the Centre for the AIIMS building,” the MP said.

Stating that the ₹1,978 crore-project will be funded by JICA, Mr. Tagore said that the Japanese agency will give ₹1,679 crore and the rest would be given by the Centre.

The design of the building will be finalised in 20 months and the building works will be completed by 2026. The institute will have 180 teaching and 120 non-teaching staff members.