AIIMS construction work to begin in six months, says Health Minister

The construction for the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in Madurai district will commence in six months from now, said Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the foundation stone for the AIIMS, which was laid in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had got delayed due to very many reasons.

After the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, Chief Minister M K Stalin had taken it up with the Centre and the officials have finally given their nod for the works to commence.

The cost, which was originally estimated at ₹1,264 crore, had escalated now to ₹1,977.80 crore due to increase in construction materials, he said and added that the JICA has offered 82 % of the total cost which worked to ₹1,627.70 crore and the balance 18 % would be released by the Government of India.

He further said that the present students admitted to AIIMS were pursuing their programme from the new buildings at the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College and Hospital with faculty members appointed by the AIIMS.

The Minister also inaugurated three PHCs, 20 sub PHCs, five newly built buildings on the medical college campus and a Siddha block. He also participated in the launch of Tamil Mandram and initiation of student council at the college.

Senior officials from the AIIMS, Directorate Medical Education, District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, medical college authorities and others participated. Earlier, he also inaugurated a sub PHC at Melaperungarai village near Parthibanoor and inspected a nursing school construction underway, officials said.