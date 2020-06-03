Madurai

‘AIIMS construction not halted due to COVID-19’

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar said construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur here had not been affected by COVID-19 pandemic and labourers were working to construct the exterior compound wall.

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, he said the Centre’s Expenditure Finance Committee, State government and the representatives from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were inspecting the progress and continuing their study of the project.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has expressed confidence that work will be completed soon,” he said.

On the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, he said the State’s recovery rate was among the highest in the country and it had also revived its economy significantly. “Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been overseeing the economic situation, assessing the damage and creating a committee to look into details for quick revival,” he said.

The Minister also distributed old age pension and land pattas to 10 people each.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 7:34:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/aiims-construction-not-halted-due-to-covid-19-madurai-rb-udhayakumar/article31740975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY