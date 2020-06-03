‘AIIMS construction not halted due to COVID-19’

MADURAI

Revenue Minister R.B. Udayakumar said construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur here had not been affected by COVID-19 pandemic and labourers were working to construct the exterior compound wall.

Speaking at a press meet on Wednesday, he said the Centre’s Expenditure Finance Committee, State government and the representatives from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) were inspecting the progress and continuing their study of the project.

“The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has expressed confidence that work will be completed soon,” he said.

On the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, he said the State’s recovery rate was among the highest in the country and it had also revived its economy significantly. “Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been overseeing the economic situation, assessing the damage and creating a committee to look into details for quick revival,” he said.

The Minister also distributed old age pension and land pattas to 10 people each.