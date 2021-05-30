AIIEA members donate medical equipment worth ₹ 2.50 lakh for government hospitals

Madurai

30 May 2021 14:55 IST

The Madurai branch of All India Insurance Employees' Association (AIIEA) donated medical equipment worth ₹ 2.50 lakh that are necessary for COVID-19 treatment, here on Sunday.

The members handed over the equipment to the District Collector Aneesh Sekar, in the presence of Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan. The equipment was donated for Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) and Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine.

The members donated five hot water dispensers, 500 PPE kits, and 2,000 N95 masks.

Madurai Senior Divisional Manager S. Senthoornathan, and AIIEA functionaries K. Swaminathan, G. Meenakshi Sundaram, and N.P. Ramesh Kannan, were also present.