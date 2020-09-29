AIDWA stages demonstration

After the Mahila Court here acquitted a rape accused, members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association staged a demonstration in front of the court complex condemning the judgement here on Tuesday.

In April 2019, a 12-year-old girl, studying in seventh standard, was found dead in her dwelling in a village near Vadamadurai Union under mysterious circumstances.

Her parents were shocked to see their daughter lying in an unconscious state when they returned home then. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the girl was raped by three youths in the locality.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Krupanandam (19) and his confessions revealed that two more were involved in the crime. They had allegedly killed the girl by giving her electric shock.

When the case came up for hearing, the judge acquitted the prime accused and directed the government to give a compensation of ₹ 3 lakh to the parents.

As the news spread, members of the AIDWA assembled in front of the court and shouted slogans against the government and the judgement. ‘It is shocking to hear that the court had acquitted the rape accused, who had confessed to the crime. The court had examined as many as 35 witnesses. What else do they expect. The police, they alleged, had connived with the accused,’ they charged and demanded the government to render justice.

The girl’s mother swooned in the court campus on coming to know that the accused had been acquitted and she was rushed to the Government Hospital, sources said.