AIDWA stir against hike in cylinder price

20 December 2020 19:53 IST

Members of All India Democratic Women Association staged a protest here against the sudden hike in cooking gas cylinder price, on Sunday.

The protest was led by its Rajapalayam town secretary Mary. As part of their protest, the women garlanded LPG cylinders and put up a firewood stove to highlight that the women were forced to switch over to cooking with firewood due to lack of affordability to LPG cylinders.

Addressing the protesters, its State general secretary, P. Suganthi, said that the increase of ₹ 100 in price of gas cylinders in the last 15 days had not only hit the women who manage the family expenses, but also the hotel industry badly.

Women had opposed a few years back when the Centre brought in direct benefit transfer system of depositing the subsidy amount to the savings bank account of heads of the families.

“Because, the subsidy amount only goes back to TASMAC shops as the men do not give it to the women. Besides, over the years, the subsidy has been drastically reduced. It used to be ₹ 120 per domestic cylinder few years back. But, it has now come up to ₹ 46,” she said.

It is now clear that the Modi Government has only cheated the people with its direct benefit transfer that was launched in 2013, she said.

The free cooking gas scheme is also a failure as many women have not bought refills due to higher cost.

The ₹ 100 hike in cylinder price has badly hit the household budget. It also affects the common man in more than one ways as hotels that face additional burden on cooking gas cylinder would increase the price of the food items, she said.

She also criticised the Centre for blaming increase in international price of crude oil for increasing the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

“Did the Centre bring down the price of fuel when international price of crude oil went down to rock bottom during the lockdown? This Government is only putting burden on the common people to fill up the coffers of the corporates,” she alleged.