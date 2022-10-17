AIDWA stages demonstration in Madurai seeking free house sites for the homeless 

The Hindu Bureau MADURAI
October 17, 2022 22:36 IST

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association staging a protest in front of the Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) on Monday staged a demonstration in front of the Madurai Collectorate seeking free house sites and house site pattas for the homeless who were living on government poramboke lands.

State Secretary R. Sasikala said that AIDWA’s charter of demands was passed at the State level conference and one of the demands was seeking free house sites and house site pattas for the homeless. The members urged the government to provide land for the homeless.

The members also submitted a petition in this regard to Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar during the grievances redressal meeting held at the Madurai Collectorate.

