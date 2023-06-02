HamberMenu
AIDWA, SFI stage protest in support of agitating wrestlers

June 02, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association lay siege to the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association lay siege to the Head Post Office in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Expressing solidarity with the wrestlers protesting against sexual harassment and demanding the arrest of the perpetrator, members of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) attempted to lay siege to the Thoothukudi Head Post Office on Friday.

 Members of AIDWA and SFI gathered near the Head Post Office on the Thoothukudi – Tiruchendur Road to lay siege in support of the protesting wrestlers and demanding the arrest of BJP MP and president of Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing the wrestlers including a minor.

 When the protestors tried to enter the post office, they were stopped and 24 of them were arrested including 18 women. They were released in the evening.

