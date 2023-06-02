AIDWA, SFI, DYFI members protest seeking arrest of BJP MP

June 02, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Madurai

Scores of members of All India Democratic Women’s Association, Students’ Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India attempted to stage rail roko at Madurai Railway Junction seeking the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accused of sexually assaulting women wrestlers, on Friday.

The protest was led by AIDWA State secretary, S.K. Ponnuthai. The members took out a procession from Kattabomman statue junction towards the main entrance of Madurai Railway Junction.

However, police intercepted them with barricades and stopped them. Subsequently, the protesters squatted on the road. Ms. Ponnuthai alleged that women wrestlers who had made the country proud by winning gold and silver medals at international events were sexually assaulted by the MP.

“Though the Delhi police have booked him under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he was yet to be arrested,” she complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre, which has been claiming to provide safety to women, was only trying to protect the the MP. “This is what the situation of safety to women, who constitute 50% of the population, was under the BJP rule,” she said.

She flayed the way the wrestlers were handled by the police when they protested on the day of inauguration of the new Parliament building.

AIDWA leader Sasikala, SFI leader Brinda, DYFI leaders Pavel and Karuppasamy were among those who participated in the protest. The agitators, who were arrested, were later released in the evening.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.