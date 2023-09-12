AIDWA seeks free house sites for women belonging to ‘below poverty line’ families in Tirunelveli

September 12, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday and submitted a petition in the Collector’s Office seeking free house sites to women belonging to below-poverty-line families.

They said the women from BPL families, who had been hit badly by inflation and unemployment, were struggling to pay their sharply increased house rent. Hence, they had submitted petitions for free house sites over the past several months, but in vain.

Since they have to do menial jobs for longer duration for paltry wages, the women were being forced to take loans from the moneylenders to meet their urgent needs. Without a guaranteed income and skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, they could not repay these loans with interest within the stipulated period. Hence, they were getting trapped by the loan sharks.

“If they are given free house sites or free green houses being built by the State government, the women will be safe to some extent as they will not have to pay their house rent,” said M. Latha, district president of AIDWA, who led the protest.