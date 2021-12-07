AIDWA seeks arrest of radiologist

Madurai

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association have demanded legal action against the male radiologist, who has been placed under suspension, for sexually harassing a patient.

Led by its Madurai district secretary, R. Sasikala, the members staged a protest in front of Collectorate seeking the arrest of the accused.

Alleging that there were a few more such cases of men misbehaving with women patients and workers in Government Rajaji Hospital at night, Ms. Sasikala said that the Government should ensure that such crimes do not recur.

She also charged that contraceptive device was being inserted in the body of the women, who come for delivery in the hospital, without their knowledge.

Ms. Sasikala alleged corruption in procurement of goods during COVID pandemic. The women also sought better sanitisation on the GRH premises.