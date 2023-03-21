AIDWA protests against online rummy, drugs in Virudhunagar

March 21, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - Virudhunagar

Members of All India Democratic Women’s Association on Monday staged a demonstration protesting against the Governor R.N. Ravi for not giving assent to the bill banning online rummy and against the increased availability of drugs. They also protested against the increase in price of cooking gas cylinders.

Led by the association State secretary S. Lakshmi in the presence of the district secretary, N. Uma Maheswari and president, S. Deivanai, Ms. Lakshmi said, the Mr. Ravi, was not giving assent to the bill passed by the State Assembly to ban online rummy which has sniffed out several hundred lives.

“We had carried out a signature campaign against online rummy and collected over one lakh signatures. When we tried to give the petition to the Governor, Raj Bhavan did not allow us,” she said.

Speaking about drugs, Ms. Lakshmi said besides liquor sold through TASMAC, ganja and tablets were also available in large quantity in every place. Not only the youth, but also students were addicted to tablets and other drugs. The AIDWA sought the State government to take adequate measures to save the younger generation from addiction.

Flaying the Centre for having increased the price of cooking gas cylinders by ₹50 immediately after the Assembly elections in three Northeastern States, Ms. Lakshmi said that common people suffered as the cylinder price has increased to as much as ₹1,265. “Besides, the subsidy is also not given to the consumers,” she said.

Tea stalls are finding it difficult to pay as high as ₹2,350 per cylinder, she said.