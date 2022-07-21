AIDWA demands roll-back of proposed hike in power tariff

The Association’s two-day conference in Dindigul said the move would further burden the people who were fighting COVID-19 pandemic and making attempts to bounce back to their normal life

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately drop the plan to increase electricity tariff.

Former MLA and senior CPI(M) leader K. Balabharathi inaugurated AIDWA’s two-day 12th district-level conference here on Wednesday. Addressing the conference on Thursday, Ms. Balabharathi said power tariff hike would further burden the people. At a time when the people were fighting COVID-19 pandemic and making attempts to bounce back to their normal life, such a hike would only multiply their problems, she said.

Condemning the death of Plus Two student Srimathi at a private school in Kallakurichi district, the conference demanded a probe by a sitting judge. The school authorities, who had been arrested, should not be given any relief at this stage. The girl’s family should be provided a compensation of ₹25 lakh, the Association said.

AIDWA members wanted revival of ‘Thalikku Thangam’ (gold for marriage) scheme in Tamil Nadu. It helped a large number of people marry off their children in a decent way. When parents sent their children to schools and colleges, marrying them off was still a dream for many, they said.

There had been a rise in complaints from women working in different organisations that they were abused physically or otherwise. Similar crimes against girl children too were reported in many districts. Inquiries revealed that in many organisations, Visaka committee guidelines were not implemented. The AIDWA, in a resolution, urged the government to look into it and take steps to protect working women and children.

The Tamil Nadu government had recently announced that the Old Age Pension to beneficiaries who had two LPG refills would be cut. This proposal should be dropped as it would affect the aged people, another resolution said.

Taking strong exception to GST implementation, the conference said the Union government imposed 12% GST on sharpeners used by school students, while it was just 1.5% for diamonds. Essential goods such as rice, dhal and curd too attracted higher tax now, thus making life miserable for common man, it said.

The delegates earlier took out a rally in the city. Many resolutions were passed after discussion, in which senior leaders participated. AIDWA district president M. Janaki presided. The valedictory session was addressed by AIDWA State vice-president N. Amirtham.