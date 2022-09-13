AIDWA demands continuation of marriage assistance scheme

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has planned to reiterate its demand for continuation of Moovalur Ramamirtham Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme for women at its three-day State conference to be held in Cuddalore from September 29.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Association State general secretary P. Suganthi said ever since the DMK government scrapped the scheme, AIDWA had been opposing the move. While welcoming the monthly educational assistance of ₹1,000 to college girls, she said each girl would get only ₹30,000 in three years.

“Under the marriage assistance scheme, a poor graduate woman would get 8 grams of gold and ₹50,000 marriage assistance. It was of a great help to poor families,” she said.

The State conference would pass a resolution in support of the marriage assistance scheme. AIDWA would also stage protest in support of continuation of the scheme, she said.

The Association also urged the State government to commence distribution of ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance to women family heads.

Ms. Suganthi complained that officials were rejecting a lot of applications seeking old-age pension (OAP). “At some places, the officials say there was a ceiling for the number of beneficiaries. Fresh applications will be considered only if any of the pensioners dies, they say,” she charged.

Though former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had allowed the OAP to elderly people with male heirs, the officials were now denying the benefit to such beneficiaries, she alleged.

In the Cuddalore conference, over 20,000 women from across the State would take part in a procession. All India general secretary Mariam Dhawale and Kerala State Minister Veena George would attend the conference, in which victims of atrocities against women, who had spear-headed various protests in the last few years, would be honoured.

“This is only to encourage women not only to bravely face the atrocities, but also put up a spirited fight against such violence,” Ms. Suganthi said.

The conference would also discuss how inflation and rise in prices of essential commodities affected the livelihood of women, she said, adding: “The public distribution system should be further strengthened to lower the burden of the poor.”

State president S. Valentina and Madurai district secretary R. Sasikala were present.