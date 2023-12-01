‘AIDS still remains a major threat to mankind’

December 01, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

AIDS Awareness Day events were organised in the districts on Friday.

In the AIDS Awareness Day events conducted at the Tirunelveli Collectorate, Collector K. P. Karthikeyan administered an awareness pledge to the staff and honoured the officials and the volunteers for spreading AIDS awareness among the public.

Dr. Karthikeyan, after honouring the winners of various AIDS awareness competitions, stuck awareness messages stickers on autorickshaws.

“Even though awareness on AIDS is being created in a sustained fashion across the globe, the dreaded viral infection is still a major threat to mankind. Those who have contracted the viral infection should be under constant and prolonged medication. At the same time, the civil society should accept people living with HIV,” Dr. Karthikeyan appealed.

At the AIDS Awareness Day rally organised by the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH), Dean Sivakumar flagged off the procession that went up to VOC College. “Of the 1,950 HIV patients under treatment at the ART Centre of TKMCH, 1,500 of them have responded to the treatment and their viral load had come down drastically,” Dr. Sivakumar said while appealing to the public to lead a self-disciplined life.

Resident Medical Officer, TKMCH, Silas Jayamani, Medical Superintendent Padmanabhan and others participated in the rally.

Fifty employees of Sterlite Copper, led by its Chief Medical Officer Kailasam, donated blood at the blood bank of TKMCH to mark the day.

Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar participated in an AIDS Awareness Day function organised at the Government Ayurvedic College at Kottar. He said the patients should take nutritious meal along with the medicines prescribed by the qualified physicians.