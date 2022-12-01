AIDS awareness day observed

December 01, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

TIRUNELVELI

International AIDS Awareness Day was observed in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

 Led by the faculty members of Department of Microbiology of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, the students and the nurses, a range of events were organised to create awareness on AIDS.

 Since AIDS awareness among the public has increased a lot, the number of fresh cases getting reported was coming down and HIV patients’ lifespan had increased through the modern medicines, Head, Department of Microbiology, Poongodi said.

 In Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, Dean, G. Sivakumar, Resident Medical Officer J. Silas Jayamani, Medical Superintendent Abdul Rahman, Head, Department of Microbiology Jayamurugan participated.

