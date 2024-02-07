Aided school teachers stage demo demanding extension of all welfare schemes to their students too

February 07, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Committee for Salvaging Rights of Minorities and Non-Minorities Government-aided Schools organised a massive demonstration in front of the Chief Educational Officer’s Office at Kokkirakulam here on Wednesday, demanding the extension of all welfare measures being given to government school children to students of government-aided minority institutions also.

Addressing the protestors, Rev. Dr. John Kennedy SJ, organiser of the committee said the schools being run by religious and linguistic minorities and other private management schools were serving over a century for ensuring quality education to the poorest of the poor in remote and inaccessible areas even before the government schools were started in several places.

While the nutritious meal scheme was extended to government-aided minority schools after it was introduced by late Chief Minister K. Kamaraj as ‘mid-day meal scheme’ to all, the recent welfare schemes such as breakfast scheme, 7.50% reservation in higher education, ‘puthumai penn’ scheme, etc. are made available only for government school children and denied to students of minority institutions. Even though the children studying in government and the government-aided schools were from a similar economic background, denying the welfare schemes to the children of the aided schools was against ‘social justice’ and unacceptable.

Even though government-aided minority schools enjoyed excellent students’ strength, the Department of School Education was creating a lot of hurdles and problems in appointing teachers in approved and sanctioned posts and the officials were forcing the teachers appointed in these sanctioned posts to run from pillar to post for getting appointment approval.

“The School Education Department officials’ adamant and unlawful attitude has led to the filing of thousands of cases in the courts as the denial and delay in giving appointment approval denies these teachers their salary. Even after being repeatedly reprimanded and castigated by the courts for failing to implement the orders of the courts, the Department of School Education officials refuse to learn any lesson. We warn the Tamil Nadu Government, especially Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, that this callous attitude of the education department officials will destroy the enthusiastic attitude of the teachers and bury in deep the standard of education in Tamil Nadu,” Fr. John Kennedy warned.

State coordinator of JACTTO – GEO V. Parthasarathi presided over the agitation in which over 300 teachers from various schools participated and raised slogans to highlight their demands.

“Even after promising to revive the old pension scheme in its poll manifesto, DMK chief and Chief Minister is silent on this promise. Even after neighbouring Karnataka has restored the old pension scheme, Mr. Stalin’s silence continues, which will lead to serious repercussions in the days to come. We willl start our protest with a token strike on February 15 and intensify the protest, which will ultimately result in indefinite strike from February 22,” the speakers at the protest said.