Aided school teachers demand inclusion of their students in govt. welfare schemes

February 07, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Government-Aided Private School Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff Federation (TNASTF) staged a demonstration at the Education Department office at Tallakulam here on Wednesday, urging the government to extend welfare measures provided for government school students to the students of aided schools too.

The protesters said when the noon meal scheme was launched in the State it did not leave out the aided school students, but of late the governments were omitting the aided school students from welfare schemes.

“The 7.50% reservation being given to the students of government schools in admission to medical courses should be extended to the students of government-aided schools also, if the State was really concerned about social justice,” said A. Dhanapaul Jeyaraj, district coordinator, TNASTF.

The protesters said the discrimination being followed in giving the monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to girl students, breakfast, scholarship, etc., to the government school students should be immediately modified to include the government-aided school students.

“Since the teachers appointed in these posts sanctioned at least 30 years ago have excellent student strength against the mandatory strength of 1:40, the government should give appointment approval without further delay,” said Mr. Jeyaraj.

He further said the teachers were all working just with the minimal salary provided by the institutions while they would receive the government-fixed salaries if they were given the appointment approvals.

The DMK government, instead of implementing the order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on March 31, 2021, on giving appointment approval and sanctioning new posts based on the student strength after considering the students admitted in English medium classes, had gone on appeal against the order in the Supreme Court, he added.

