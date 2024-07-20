GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aided college teachers stage protest demanding disbursal of pending salary

Published - July 20, 2024 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Alagappa University) and All University Teachers Association (AUT) jointly on Saturday organised a road roko near Arappalayam here, demanding immediate disbursal of pending salary to associate professors working in aided colleges. 

A.T. Senthamarai Kannan, president, MUTA, said despite several representations and protests, the demand raised by the lecturers was not reaching the ears of the Tamil Nadu government.  

While the State government had paid salaries along with arrears to teachers working in all universities and government colleges in Tamil Nadu following a G.O. issued by the Higher Education Department, the salaries for the teachers at aided colleges had not been released yet, he added. 

Pointing to the disparity in payment of pending salaries to aided college teachers in Coimbatore and Thanjavur regions, he said the rationale behind leaving out some districts was questionable. “the excuse of fund crunch given by government was not true, as in the last fiscal year itself [2023-24], about ₹200 crore was returned to the Finance department as unspent.” 

About 275 protesters, 166 men and 109 women, were arrested by the police in the morning and were released in evening. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.