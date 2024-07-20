Aided college teachers stage protest demanding disbursal of pending salary

MUTA (Madurai Kamaraj University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Mother Teresa Women’s University and Alagappa University) and All University Teachers Association (AUT) jointly on Saturday organised a road roko near Arappalayam here, demanding immediate disbursal of pending salary to associate professors working in aided colleges.

A.T. Senthamarai Kannan, president, MUTA, said despite several representations and protests, the demand raised by the lecturers was not reaching the ears of the Tamil Nadu government.

While the State government had paid salaries along with arrears to teachers working in all universities and government colleges in Tamil Nadu following a G.O. issued by the Higher Education Department, the salaries for the teachers at aided colleges had not been released yet, he added.

Pointing to the disparity in payment of pending salaries to aided college teachers in Coimbatore and Thanjavur regions, he said the rationale behind leaving out some districts was questionable. “the excuse of fund crunch given by government was not true, as in the last fiscal year itself [2023-24], about ₹200 crore was returned to the Finance department as unspent.”

About 275 protesters, 166 men and 109 women, were arrested by the police in the morning and were released in evening.