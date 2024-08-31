Aided college teachers go on rally demanding disbursal of pending salary

Joint Action Committee of Aided College Teachers (JAC-ACT) held a rally in Madurai from Raja Muthiah Hall to district Collector office on Saturday pressing their demand to release their pending salaries as per the promotion.

As per the recommendation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the seventh pay commission, an order was passed by the government of Tamil Nadu in January, 2021 for the promotion of teachers working in universities and colleges in Tamil Nadu, said, M. Krishnaraj of Association of Teachers.

“Subsequently proceedings were issued by the Director of Collegiate Education in June 2021. As per that, teachers working in all the universities and government arts colleges in the State were given promotion and the corresponding salary along with arrears. But the teachers of government-aided colleges were given only the promotion orders but not the monetary benefits. Even the promotion salary has been withheld till date without any notice,” he added.

Out of the eight zones in Tamil Nadu, only the teachers working in Coimbatore and Thanjavur zones have been given their promotion salary, whereas promotion salary for teachers working in Chennai, Dharmapuri, Vellore, Trichy, Madurai and Tirunelveli zones were suspended till date, Mr. Krishnaraj said.

They demanded that their long pending request be considered by the Higher Education department at least now.

