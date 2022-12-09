Aid given to promote livelihood of caregivers

December 09, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth distributing welfare assistance at a programme organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation on Thursday conducted a family upliftment programme to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed every year on December 3.

The Trust with the support of Chennai based ESDOTCOM Support and Softwares provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 5 lakh to promote the livelihood of caregivers in various fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth was the chief guest at the event. Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation Dr. C. Ramasubramanian welcomed the gathering and Executive Director R. Rajkumari proposed a vote of thanks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US