Aid given to promote livelihood of caregivers

December 09, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation on Thursday conducted a family upliftment programme to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed every year on December 3.

The Trust with the support of Chennai based ESDOTCOM Support and Softwares provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 5 lakh to promote the livelihood of caregivers in various fields.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth was the chief guest at the event. Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation Dr. C. Ramasubramanian welcomed the gathering and Executive Director R. Rajkumari proposed a vote of thanks.