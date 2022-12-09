  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Aid given to promote livelihood of caregivers

December 09, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth distributing welfare assistance at a programme organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation in Madurai.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth distributing welfare assistance at a programme organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation in Madurai. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation on Thursday conducted a family upliftment programme to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which is observed every year on December 3.

The Trust with the support of Chennai based ESDOTCOM Support and Softwares provided financial assistance to the tune of ₹ 5 lakh to promote the livelihood of caregivers in various fields.

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth was the chief guest at the event. Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation Dr. C. Ramasubramanian welcomed the gathering and Executive Director R. Rajkumari proposed a vote of thanks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.