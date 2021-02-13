AICCTU puts forth a series of demands

In view of the accident at a fireworks unit in Achankulam in Virudhunagar district, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has held both the Centre and the State governments responsible for repeated accidents and loss of lives in the fireworks industry

The council put forth a series of demands to be considered by the government to ensure the safety of workers involved in the fireworks industry. Workplace safety should be ensured and licence of fireworks units that function without safety protocols should be cancelled.

There should be strict punishment and those owners who violate the safety protocols should be arrested. It must be ensured that rules/guidelines in handling explosive substances must be strictly adhered to, the trade council said.

The government must grant a compensation of ₹One crore to the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and ₹50 lakh to the injured along with full cost of treatment. The State government should provide alternative, safe and dignified employment to ensure livelihood of the people.

The people of Sivakasi were compelled to depend on the fireworks industry for livelihood. In spite of the repeated accidents and deaths, the State and district administration continued to ignore the loss of lives in the firework accidents. The cause of the accident at the unit should be thoroughly investigated and the district administration has to be held responsible. The owner of the unit should not be allowed to go scot free, said the trade council.