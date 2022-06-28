AIAWU demands revocation of ‘Thalikku Thangam’ scheme

It also wants working days under MGNREGS increased to 150

Members of All India Agricultural Workers Union staging a demonstration in front of Dindigul union office on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

It also wants working days under MGNREGS increased to 150

Members of All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) staged a demonstration in front of Dindigul union office on Tuesday to press for their six-point charter of demands.

Led by AIAWU president V. Ammaiyappan, the protesters demanded that the State government increase the working days up to 150 days under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) as promised by the DMK during the Assembly election. They also demanded a hike in the daily wages paid to MGNREGS workers from the present ₹100 to ₹381.

The farmers called for the State to provide jobs only to eligible candidates holding active job cards. They also stressed that authorities must not redirect the funds allocated to various rural employment schemes to undertake other construction works.

They stressed that the State government should resume ‘gold for marriage’ (Thaliku Thangam) scheme on a large scale, benefiting the people in the lower strata of society.

AIAWU district president P. Vasanthamani, union secretary P. Palanisamy and union treasurer P. Rajamani were present.

Theni

A similar demonstration was held in front of Kadamalai-Mayilai union office in Mayiladumparai village in Theni district.

AIAWU State secretary Annamalai, CPI (M) union committee members Puyal Mannan, Rajaram and Pandi Perumal participated in the protest.

They pressed for similar demands, including measures to upgrade facilities at Kadamalaigundu Primary Health Centre on a par with Government Hospitals.

Police held talks with the protesters, following which they dispersed.