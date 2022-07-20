Madurai

AIADMK’s request will be decided as per law, says Speaker

M. Appavu
Special Correspondent TIRUNELVELI July 20, 2022 11:58 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 11:58 IST

Tamil Nadu Speaker M. Appavu said on Tuesday that he would take a decision as per law on the issue of approving the newly nominated vice-president and deputy secretary of the AIADMK legislature party.

O. Panneerselvam and P.H. Manoj Pandian were the vice-president and deputy secretary of the AIADMK legislature party respectively. After they were removed from the party’s primary membership following the split, R.B. Udhayakumar and Agri S. S. Krishnamurthy were elected in their place.

In an informal chat with reporters here, Mr. Appavu said AIADMK leader and MLA S.P. Velumani submitted a letter to the Speaker’s Office, requesting approval for the nominations. “For me, all 66 MLAs of the AIADMK have been elected to the Assembly on the ‘two leaf’ symbol. Since I am yet to go through the contents of the letter, I cannot tell you anything about the decision right now... After going through the letter, I will take a decision as per law,” he said.

