AIADMK’s first victory was from Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency and SDPI will wrest seat from the DMK, says former Minister

March 23, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Soon after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was established, the party founder late M. G. Ramachandran tasted his maiden victory from Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency.

“Hence, in this 2024 Lok Sabha election, the party will ensure the victory of its ally, Socialist Democratic Party of India’s (SDPI) State president Nellai Mubarak, said AIADMK treasurer and senior leader Dindigul C. Srinivasan here on Saturday.

Speaking at the party workers’ meeting, he said that the outgoing DMK MP Velusamy had done nothing for the people and the constituency over the last five years.

The SDPI candidate Mr Mubarak would be sent to the Parliament from here and he would strive hard to develop the constituency under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Attacking the DMK, Mr Srinivasan said that the party had done nothing for the people in Tamil Nadu. The INDIA alliance is nothing but a bunch of opportunists and the people should support only the AIADMK. He also took a dig at the BJP, which too had not initiated any works. “The AIIMS was a classic example”, he pointed out.

The AIADMK senior leader and former minister Natham R. Viswanathan said that the DMK’s promises were broken. People were agitated and disappointed and the volley of assurances such as reduction in petrol, diesel et al had been conveniently forgotten.

On the contrary, the DMK government had only increased the property tax, electricity tariff, milk price etc. “The party should be shown the doors in 2026. As a prelude, the people should now vote for the AIADMK supported candidate Nellai Mubarak and thus show their anger against the DMK”, he charged.

The booth committee members were adequately placed and he wanted the cadre to work 24x7 for the next fortnight and be vigil till April 19, the date of polling.

In his address, the SDPI candidate Mr Mubarak said that he has a thorough understanding of the issues in Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency. “The DMK MP Velusamy has been claiming that it was due to his endeavours that Tejas Express has a stoppage in Dindigul and with this the entire development of Dindigul has come to a standstill,” he charged. If elected, he assured that he would take Dindigul to a new high in all spheres and work like the superfast express - Tejas.